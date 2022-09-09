Beatrice May (Hutchins) Walker, 86, of Bradenton, FL, crossed over to glory on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022.
Bea was born on October 27, 1935, to Elwood T. and Nora A. (Vallance) Hutchins in Massena, NY. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles R.; her daughter, Sally R. (Walker) and son-in-law, Steven Novak, and grandson, Justin T. Novak, all of Bradenton, FL. Her son, Thomas F. Walker, FN, U.S. Navy, preceded her in death and is interred at Arlington National Cemetery (Sep. 10, 1958 - Jan. 11, 2021).
Bea is also survived by two brothers, Elwood Jr., and Ernest Hutchins; a sister, Alice (Hutchins) Hedger; and two aunts, Margaret (Vallance) Zahler and Lois (Vallance) Tucker. Nieces, nephews, extended family, and numerous friends grieve the passing of beloved Bea.
Bea graduated Massena High School. She joined the AXO sorority at Canton ATI, and earned a degree in hospital dietetics. She worked at Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY, where she met Charles Walker. They married on September 28, 1957.
As a U.S. Air Force family, the Walkers lived in Plattsburgh and Rome, NY; Westover, MA; Seville, Spain; Newark, OH; and Dale City, VA. They retired from active duty to the Pentagon for Charles to administer at the U.S. Soldiers and Airmens Home in Washington, DC. There Beatrice discovered a knack for golf. She hit her first hole-in-one on the Home course. In 1992, the Walkers retired to NY State’s North Country, where Bea relished reestablishing roots. She hit a second hole-in-one in Madrid, NY!
In 2007, the Walkers moved to Bradenton, Florida. This last season was sweetest, as “Grammy” delighted in Justin’s daily life, being close neighbors to the Novaks, and Sally’s dearest friend. At age 80, she was thrilled for a namesake in great-great niece, Anna Beatrice Gould, who also inherited beautiful blue eyes.
A lifelong mentor and encourager, Bea led an active life. She knit and stitched countless gifts. She was an avid reader, birdwatcher, and puzzler. She treasured her church family, wherever she lived. She took great pleasure in Bible study and leading her “old ladies” group. Above all, she boldly loved Jesus. Her testimony was faithful and joyful, placing highest hope and greatest trust in God to her final breath.
Family and close friends will celebrate Bea’s beautiful life on February 10, with interment at the Sarasota National Cemetery. But don’t look for her there! Bea rejoices in her forever-home, having earned her “imperishable, undefiled, and unfading” heavenly inheritance (1 Peter 1).
