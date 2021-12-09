PARISHVILLE – Belva M. Emlin, 87, a lifelong resident of Picketville Road, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief and unexpected illness.
Belva was born on June 2, 1934 in Parishville, the daughter of the late Stanley A. and Delia E. (Armstrong) Sevey. She attended schools in Parishville, where she graduated from Parishville High School. On January 19, 1952, she married Arnold W. Emlin at the Parishville Methodist Church Parsonage. Arnold predeceased her on January 10, 2008.
Belva was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Throughout her life, she assisted the Parishville Fire Department Auxiliary with meals and other functions and for many years she was an election worker at the Parishville Polling Station. She greatly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and gardening. Of all her enjoyments, the precious time she was able to spend with her grandchildren warmed her heart the most.
Belva is survived by her sons and their wives, Douglas and Ann Emlin of Parishville and Daniel and Michelle Emlin of Rome, New York; her daughter-in-law, Marlene Emlin of Parishville; her beloved grandchildren, Randy, Kimberly, Pam, Corey, and Melissa; her step-grandchildren, Crystal, Michael, Stephen, Rebekah, Derek, and Kimberly; 11 great grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.
Belva is also survived by her sisters, June Remington of Hopkinton; Mary and Robert Chevier of Lady Lake, Florida; her brother, Dale and Joanne Sevey of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Belva was sadly predeceased by a daughter, Deborah F. Tiernan in 1984; a son, Duane A. Emlin in 2008; a grandson, Kenneth D. Emlin in 2019; three sisters, Eva Jenne, Eleanor Goodrich, and Veda Taylor; and a brother Sonny Sevey.
Friends may call Sunday 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held on Monday 11:00 AM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Parishville Volunteer Fire Department.
