Benjamin J. Siragusa

Ben was born in Watertown on Jan. 10.1946 to Geneva Denny and Joseph Siragusa. He died peacefully in his sleep on April 27,2020 in Gilbert, Arizona.He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles and Joseph,and sister Nancy Alvarado. He is survived by his wife, Martha, sisters Patricia Comenole and Elizabeth Michaels, Daughter, Jaye Cummings and family, Daughter Mariana Benner and family, and son Joe Tubolino and family.Many nieces and nephews too,. Ben had his own touring bands in the 60’s and 70’s. Making music was a part of his dna. His music will live on forever along with his cheerful personality. In Phoenix he attended Arizona State and worked at Motorola and Eyemasters. Because of his polio, he became a staunch advocate against the live polio vaccine till it was banned in 2008. Ben and Martha returned to the North Country and lived in Liverpool,NY before returning to Arizona. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery close to his family. Memorial services and dates to be determined. Welcome home Ben.
