HOUSEVILLE- Benjamin J. Szalach, Jr. 90, of Route 26, Houseville, passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.
A Funeral Mass will be said privately for the family at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.Contributions may be made to St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.
Benjamin is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Betty Szalach, of Houseville, Roman and Elizabeth of Watertown; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Szalach of Ft. Myers, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three brothers, John, Joseph and Mety Szalach and two sisters, Angeline Petrus and Mary Swiecki.
He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on December 22, 1929, a son of the late Benjamin and Louise Barun Szalach and attended country school at District -4, Turin and General Martin High School in Glenfield. He worked on the family farm and served in the U.S. Marines. After his service, he worked for Georgia Pacific until his retirement in 1991.
He was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville.
He loved hunting, fishing and 4-Wheeling.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
