MARTINSBURG- Benjamin L. Platt, 33, son of John Platt Jr. and Sandy Platt, died suddenly at home.
He is also survived by his son, Liam Platt. They liked to play ball, ride 4-wheeler and slide down the waterfalls at Eatonville.
In addition he is survived by his brothers and sister, Jerome and Krysta Ortlieb of Martinsburg and Adam and Kayla Platt of Lowville; several nieces, a nephew and cousins, also his Gramma Sheila and Grandpa Donnie and all his aunts and uncles will miss him deeply.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor, Denise Bowen of Lowville United Methodist Church officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately by the family. Contributions may be made in Benjamin’s name to Credo Community Center Lewis County, 7714 Number Three Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
