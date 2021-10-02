The graveside service for Benjamin M. Cole will be held in St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay on Saturday, October 9, at 11 AM. Ben, 30, died June 21, 2020 at his home in Alexandria Bay. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ben’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
Benjamin M. Cole
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.