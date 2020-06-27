Benjamin M. Cole, 30 of Alexandria Bay, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday evening, June 21, 2020.
Ben was born in Watertown on May 9, 1990, son of Michael R. Cole and Teresa J. “Terry” Brennan. He was a 2008 graduate of Alexandria Central School and received his associates degree in accounting from JCC. For ten years Ben worked for Alex Bay 500 Go Karts and Subway and most recently for the town of Alexandria as recreation supervisor. He was soon to be employed by Michael Kahrs, Alexandria Bay.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Colon-Couch Post 821 and the Alexandria Bay Men’s Golf League. Ben was a member of the Catholic church. In high school he played baseball, football and hockey and while at JCC, baseball and golf. From a young age he enjoyed playing hockey for the Thousand Islands Youth Hockey Association and continued playing until the time of his passing. Ben was also an avid golfer.
He is survived by his mother Teresa J. “Terry” Brennan, Alexandria Bay; father Michael R. Cole and fiance Laurie Bouchard, Clayton; Ben’s companion, Ginny L. Doll, who is expecting their first child, Alexandria Bay; maternal grandmother Helen L. Brennan, Clayton; maternal grandfather David J. Brennan, Odin, IL; brother Michael, Rochester; brother Kristoffer Brennan (affectionately known to Ben as “Brother”) and wife Billie, Los Angeles, CA; sister Lisa Turk and husband Kenny, Guilderland; his niece Cordelia Turk; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His paternal grandparents, Earl and Linda Cole, predeceased him.
Because of the current conditions, a Celebration of Ben’s Life will take place later at a date, time, and venue to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ben’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.