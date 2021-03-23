Benjamin P. Renzi, 88, of 33 ½ N. Main St. West Carthage, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Ben was born on November 15, 1932 in Watertown, the son of the late Benardino P. and Marguerite (Capone) Renzi. He was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from April of 1951 to December of 1953. Ben graduated in 1958 from Oswego State and in the Fall of 1958 became an Industrial Arts teacher at Carthage High School. He married Elizabeth J. Birchenough on November 22, 1958 at St. Cecelia’s Church in Adams with Rev. Harold McCabe officiating. In 1963, Ben received his master’s degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton. He later joined the Guidance Department and eventually moved into Administration where he retired as Assistant Principal of Carthage Middle School in 1991. For many years he was the Principal of the summer school programs at Carthage. In 2017, he was inducted into the Carthage Central School District Hall of Achievement, an honor bestowed upon those who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent, and for being a positive role model for the district’s students.
Ben was an active member of St. James Church and the Knights of Columbus Council - 291, where he was Grand Knight from1974-1976 and was a former State Chairman of Religious Vocations. He was a 4th Degree member of Bishop Conroy General Assembly Knights of Columbus, member of BPOE Lodge - 1762, and former President and member of Carlowden Country Club, Denmark. He was a member of the Village Planning Board for many years and was the first head coach of the Carthage Bears Pop Warner football team in 1970, as well as many high school sports teams.
Many people wouldn’t know this but he was a big fan of “Notre Dame” anything.
He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth J. Renzi of West Carthage, one son: David (Tina) Renzi of Carthage, 3 daughters: Annette (John) Alteri of Watertown, Lisa (John) Storms of Carthage and Angela Renzi of Utica and 5 Grandchildren: Vincent Renzi (Kasey Daley), Carthage, Alyssa (Joe) Rozanski, Glen Park, Jon Storms (Caitlin Nash), Oswego, Samantha Alteri (Sam Purcell), Arvada, Colorado and Kaitlin (Matt) Brennessel, Parish, one great grandchild, Anthony Renzi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Anthony J. Renzi, 2 sisters, Filamena and Concetta Renzi and 2 brothers, Michael and Carmen Renzi.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 27 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Calling hours will be on Friday, March 26 from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Please follow all current guidelines for COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Drive, Carthage or to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
