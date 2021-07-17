Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Benjamin Renzi, which will be held 1:00 pm til 3:30pm. Saturday, July 24, at the Elk’s in Carthage, New York (511 Fulton Street). Ben passed away March 22, 2021 in Carthage at the age of 88.
