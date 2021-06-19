Benjamin W. Piazza, 69, of Syracuse, NY passed away on June 18, 2021 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Born on January 28, 1952 in Gouverneur, NY, son of Angelo and Gloria (Wilson) Piazza, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. Following school he entered the US AirForce and was honorably discharged in 1974. He then attended college in Greeley, Colorado.
Upon returning to Watertown he worked for his father at Piazza Construction for many years.
Benjamin received his certification to become a dive master in Cozumel Mexico and would bring people scuba diving. He loved to cook and was a huge fan of the Montreal Canadiens. He enjoyed going to the Carrier Dome and loved everything Syracuse U. His favorite things included Dinosaur Barbecue Sauce, the Beatles, German crystal, bicycling through Europe and skiing the Alps. He enjoyed playing and refurbishing guitars and actually built his own.
Among his survivors are his mother, Gloria F. Piazza, Watertown; six sisters, Nancy Piazza, Voorheesville, NY, Patricia (Michael) Hennegan, Homosassa, FL, Joan (Greg) Smith, Watertown, Gail Piazza and her companion, Paul Vanderpool, Auburn, NY, Penny Piazza, Longmeadow, MA, Julie (Sean) Kelly, Watertown, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Benjamin is predeceased by his father, Angelo B. Piazza.
Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
A prayer service will be held Thursday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Concussion Legacy Foundation 361 Newberry St., Boston,MA 02115. (857-244-0810)
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
