CASTORLAND/LOWVILLE– Bernadette “Bernie” Farr, 77, formerly of Van Amber Road and Clinton Street, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the home of her grandson in Worcester, MA under the loving care of her family and JHC Hospice. Bernie lived most of her life in Lowville, where she worked at AMF, Kraft, and as a home health aide/nurse’s aide, retiring from RCIL, Utica. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards, and being the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her children, Tammy Michael; Tracy Farr; Tricia Shultz and their spouses; step-sons, Charlie Farr; Scott Farr and their spouses; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, two brothers and their spouses; nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. She is predeceased by her husband Frank; her mother, father, two brothers, and a sister. A graveside service will be held at the Martinsburg Cemetery on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Bernadette “Bernie” Farr
August 23, 2023
