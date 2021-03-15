Bernadette Planty

Mrs. Bernadette A. (Boliver) Planty, 97, of Croghan, died March 12 in the comfort of her home, where she was with family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice.
Mrs. Planty was born March 3, 1924 on the farm of her parents in the hamlet of Indian River, outside of Croghan. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Amelia (Campany) Boliver. She attended the one-room country school house in Indian River and graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial High School at 16. On April 27, 1944, she married Donald E. Planty of Watertown at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Watertown and the couple settled in Croghan to raise their family.
A career in itself raising seven children, Bernadette became well known throughout the north-country as a regular member of the band Gerry McGee and the Cowgirls. The band played at USO shows during WWII, featuring patriotic songs and country music. Mrs. Planty was also a recording artist and her “78” recording of the national hit “There’s a Star-Spangled Banner Playing Somewhere” became a favorite local rendition. Later in life, she became a member of the Black River Fiddlers Association and played at events for seniors who enjoyed the music of the 1940s. She enjoyed camping, reading, knitting and fishing. She had a knack for gardening and loved children. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony’s church in Indian River where she was a stalwart of the church choir. After St. Anthony’s closed, she attended St. Stephen’s church in Croghan.
Mrs. Planty is survived by four daughters, Elaine Hebert, Karen Vout, Dawn Planty and Renee Planty; three sons, Donald J. (Corina) Planty, Brian Planty and Brent (Linda) Planty; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Planty is predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Sr., her parents, Nicholas and Amelia and by five siblings, Alvin Boliver, Erma Nuspliger, Bernard Boliver, Robert Boliver and Earl Boliver in his youth.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 9748 Main Street; Croghan, New York 13327.
There will be no public calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Donald J. Planty Jr., Bernadette’s grandson, celebrating. Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Belfort, NY will be held in the spring.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Bernadette A. (Boliver) Planty are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.