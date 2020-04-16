Bernard A. Brady, 88, of Deer River Road, Copenhagen, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.
Born March 23, 1932 in Copenhagen, a son of Jesse & Irene Koster Brady, he attended Copenhagen School where he played basketball. He joined the Army in 1954 and was discharged in 1956. After his military service he worked at the Buick garage in Boonville. He purchased the family farm in 1957. He began working at Nichol’s Sawmill (Deer River Lumber Company) in 1960 and went on to purchase the company along with his partner, Paul Baker in 1968. He retired in 1995 and continued to drive dump truck until 2010. He also raised beef cattle. He served on the Copenhagen School Board of Education from 1975-1985. He enjoyed bowling, watching sports on tv, and attending local dances. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen and a member of the Lowville Elks.
He married Ruth McLane at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen on November 8, 1958.
Surviving besides his wife Ruth are 8 of his 9 children, Cynthia (Kevin) Cooper, Sandra (Lance) Baxter and Dean, all of Copenhagen; Patricia Brady (Anthony Fiorentino), Watertown; Donald (Lynne Sitek Zona), Buffalo; Dale, Lyndon, WA; Tim (Becky), Fuquay-Varina, NC; and Dennis, Watertown. Also, surviving are 9 grandchildren, Ben (Heather) Cooper, Roxanne (Shane) Marmion, both of Buffalo; Colby Cooper, Tampa, FL; Ryan Brady, Sackets Harbor; Jeffrey Brady, Aurora CO; Allison Brady (fiancé, Brandon Bush), Lacona; Kyle and Abigail Brady, Fuquay-Varina, NC; and Brett Brady (Lowville). Additionally, surviving are 4 Great Grandchildren, Emma Cooper, Addison and Quinn Marmion, Buffalo and Riley Brady, Sackets Harbor. He is also survived by a brother, Patrick (Donna) Brady, Oklahoma and two sisters, Marie (Neil) Koch and Jeanette Brady, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a daughter, Jan Marie, his parents, Jesse and Irene, 3 brothers, Don, Bob, Richard, and 2 sisters, Verna Smith and Ruth Stewart.
A private funeral with immediate family will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 requirements. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Donations in Bernard’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen or Hospice of Lewis County.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
