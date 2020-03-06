Bernard “Bernie” Davis, 79, of Malone, NY., passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 3rd, 2020.
Born in Massena, NY. On February 21st, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise Narrow Davis. He attended Massena High School and served in the United States Army, having been stationed both in the U.S. and in Korea. He worked for General Motors in Massena, NY. and in 1987, started Flemings Fine Furniture in downtown Malone, which he continued to co-own until his passing.
He was a member of Notre Dame Church in Malone, The Malone Golf Club, The Malone Lodge of Elks where he was honored to have been named Elk of the Year. He was also an honorary member of the Malone Callfiremen. He loved golfing, fishing, his family and his grandchildren.
On August 26, 1961, he was married to the former Shirley Charette at St. Edmunds Church in Ellenburg, NY. She survives.
Besides his wife, Bernie is survived by a son Robert Davis of Kansas City, MO., two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Craig Franz and Kellie and Alan Durant, all of Malone, NY., a brother and his wife Wilbur and Georgette Davis of Massena, NY., one sister, Mary Courson of Massena, NY., five grandchildren; Lexxy Merganhagen and her husband JT, Jarred Durant, Miles Davis, Abbey Franz and Liv Franz and one great grandson John Mergenhagen, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, Bernie was predeceased by three brothers; Carroll Davis, William Davis and Frances “Pat” Gollinger, and four sisters; Betty McDonald, Evelyn Wallenhorst, Margaret Meyre and Nora Irish.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 9th at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home in Malone, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Church in Malone at 2 p.m. Spring burial will take place in St. Edmunds Cemetery in Ellenburg.
Donations in Bernie’s name may be made to The Alice Ballard Fund of Hospice of the North Country or the Leukemia Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service Inc. in Malone, NY.
