Bernard “Bernie” John Traynor, 60, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. He was born March 9, 1960 to Bernard Sr. and Shirley Traynor in Niagara Falls, NY. Bernie was raised in St Lawrence County and graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School. After graduation he began a 37 year career with National Grid/Niagara Mohawk. He excelled in many different roles: in the field as a hot stick lineman and traveling operator, and in the control room as a regional operator, supervisor, and lead outage coordinator for northeastern New York. He wed Judy Brown in 1983 in Massena New York. Bernie was skilled in all aspects of construction, building the home in which he raised his family in Adams Center. He was also an avid hunter, outdoorsman, firearm collector, and cook. Bernie was a dedicated husband, son, father, and friend. Always quick with a smile, joke, or good advice, Bernie made memories everywhere he went. Bernie was predeceased by his father Bernard Sr. He is survived by his wife Judy, son Nathan (Olivia), mother Shirley, sisters Janice Hack and Patricia Moryl (Dennis), and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. Bernie brought joy and laughter to the lives he touched, and he will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
