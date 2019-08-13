Bernard “Bernie” L. Proulx, 83, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019 in Mulberry, Florida. He was born on September 2, 1935 in Alexandria, Ontario, Canada. He was employed by Reynolds Metals Company as a saw operator until his retirement in 1997. Bernie enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Massena Elks Club.
Bernie and Lorraine were lifelong residents of Massena and enjoyed many retirement years of the “snowbird” life spending winters in Florida and summers in Massena. They made Florida their permanent home in 2016. Bernie served on the homeowner’s board and was a member of the shuffleboard club at Georgetowne Manor Park. He particularly enjoyed getting together with friends for coffee at the nearby McDonalds, and “pie day” at The Village Inn restaurant.
Bernie is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 61 years, Lorraine, children Rodney (Janet) of Rochester, NY; Lynn (Steve) Adams of Lakeland, FL; and Lisa (Tim) Bell of Mulberry, FL. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service celebrated by Fr. Mark Reilly and Bernie’s brother, Deacon Tom Proulx, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 212 Main Street, Massena, with burial following at Calvary Cemetary. A luncheon will be held immediately following at the Massena Elks Lodge, 20 Bowers Street, Massena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernie’s memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 East CR 540A, Lakeland FL 33813 .
