Bernard “Bert” Lyle Brown, 93, passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022. Bert is survived by his two daughters, Judy Traynor of Phoenix, NY and Winnie Loller (Jeffery) of Fairfax, VT; grandsons Dylan (Jenna) Loller, Nathan (Olivia) Traynor, and Cameron Loller; great-grandson Lucas Traynor; and siblings Kermit Brown and June Putney.
Bert was born in DeKalb, NY on August 10, 1929 to Leon and Hazel Brown. He grew up in various Northern New York towns including Hermon, DeKalb, and Waddington. He spoke often of his family enjoying swimming and fishing on the St. Lawrence river. They also enjoyed taking a boat over to Canada, where he and his siblings would then ride bikes to a movie theater. Bert proudly served his
country following the Second World War, enlisting in the US Navy from 1946 to 1950. He served four years on the USS Midway as a tail gunner, and later was a driver to the ship’s Captain.
Bert was a Union carpenter, eventually working for the New York Power Authority specializing in concrete construction. During his working years, he and his first wife, Winifred (Winnie), raised their daughters in Massena, NY. Bert was an avid walleye fisherman and enjoyed spending his free time on the water. Upon retirement he moved to the Villages, Florida with his wife Wilda (Willie). During his 35-plus year retirement, he became a skilled golfer, proudly displaying three hole-in-one balls in his home. Bert
frequently told his family and friends that golfing was the best game to add years of fun to an old-guys life. He also enjoyed playing cards and shuffleboard with friends. During the summer months, he and Willie would travel and spend time visiting family in Vermont and New York. He would often treat his family to delicious dinners at local restaurants.
Bert is predeceased by wife Willie; parents Leon and Hazel Brown; brothers Leland, Rupert, Stuart, and Miles; sister Jean Dulley; and son-in-law Bernie Traynor. Per Bert’s wishes, there will be no community services. He and Willie will be laid to rest in a Veteran’s cemetery in Florida, where they enjoyed many happy years.
