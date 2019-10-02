NORWOOD — Graveside services for both Bernard (Bing) C. Gonyea, father, and Gary O. Gonyea, son, will be held Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood. Mr. Bing Gonyea passed away April 13, 2019 in Sherman, TX. He was born in Norwood to Clarence and Luella Gonyea on January 17, 1935. He married Margaret Blackmer in 1957. He and his wife raised their family in Norwood and DeKalb Junction. They retired to Edwards in 1995 then moved to Sherman, TX in 2013. Mr. Gonyea served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1956 during the Korean War. He was a rural mail carrier in Norwood and DeKalb Junction and a postmaster in Hastings, NY retiring after 35 years with the Postal Service. Mr. Gonyea loved country music and playing the steel guitar. He played with his band, “The Buckskins” at The Ponderosa between Norwood and Potsdam.
Mr. Gary Gonyea passed away March 6, 2019 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Mr. Gonyea graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School, Class of 1978. He worked at St. Lawrence University in Canton for nearly 40 years, planning to retire in May 2019. Gary enjoyed time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling and four-wheeling, kayaking and photography. Both gentlemen are survived by Laurie (daughter/sister) and her husband Michael Coulter of Sherman, TX and Kimberly Wallace (daughter/sister) of Zephyrhills, FL and David Gonyea (son/brother) of Ogdensburg, NY. They are also survived by 7 grandchildren/nieces and nephews and 12 great grandchildren/great nieces and nephews. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the Gonyea family.
