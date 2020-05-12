BEAVER FALLS, NY ~ A graveside committal service with military honors for Bernard E. Nortz, 87, formerly of Beaver Falls, who died on January 25, 2020, will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, officiating. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
