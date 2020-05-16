Bernard John Campanella, 73, of Okemos, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bernie was born on January 20, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY, son of Dr. Paul and Hazel Campanella.
Bernie was a 1964 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg, NY. He then attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. In 1966, he enlisted in the Army at age 20. Bernie served in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division out of Pleiku in the Central Highlands, where he earned The Army Commendation Medal. After completing his service, Bernie returned home to his wife and 5-month old. He then completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology & Journalism at St. Lawrence University. His career path included reporting for the Cape Cod Times, Press Secretary for U.S. Representative Robert C McEwen, Sports Information Director at St. Lawrence University, Assistant to the St. Lawrence University President, Copy Editor at Watertown Daily Times, Executive Director of the Building Industry Association, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Home Builders, and then went on to a long and successful career in Real Estate. Bernie’s work took him to New York, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He was an avid Journalist and enjoyed writing for local papers. He was the author of “Catching up with Bernie” for the Patriot News when he resided in Harrisburg, PA. Bernie retired in 2016 and moved back to Michigan.
Bernie was involved with several local clubs and theaters. He especially enjoyed his Michigan State Hockey, and being part of the Blue Line Club.
Bernie was deeply devoted to his family and was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of more than 30 years, Beth (Mary E.) Campanella (2001). He is survived by his three sons, Andrew Campanella of Philomath, OR, Matthew Campanella of Fenton, MI, and Christopher Campanella of Oregon City, OR; eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Paul Campanella of Arlington, VA, Rosalie Kissel of Fairport, NY, Mary Agnes Campanella of Schroeder, Toronto Canada, Kathleen Hutchings of Canandaigua, NY and Stephen Campanella of Herman, NY.
There will be no viewing and no service. A private family gathering will be held in the Adirondack Mountains of northern New York.
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home of Williamston, MI is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Bernie’s name to The Williamston Theatre, 122 S. Putnam Street, Williamston, MI 48895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.