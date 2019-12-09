CROGHAN, NY ~ Bernard L. Bush, 78, of William St., Croghan, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019, after being stricken in the woods and was pronounced at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville where he was taken by ambulance.
Bernie was born on July 25, 1941 in Syracuse, NY, a son of Milton and Pauline (Schwendy) Bush. He was a 1959 graduate of Beaver River Central School.
He entered the US Army following high school and served in active duty for six months transferring to Army Reserves at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) for 4 years before being honorably discharged.
He married Eleanor M. Campany on September 7, 1963 in St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan.
Bernie began his working career at AMF in Lowville where he worked for 17 years. He then owned and operated the Village Tavern in Croghan for a time and then went to work at Climax Manufacturing for 3 years. During the 1980’s, he owned and operated Bush’s Quick Stop in Croghan for 10 years before going to work at the Oneida-Lewis County chapter of ARC in Lowville as a supervisor, where he tremendously took pleasure in creating, setting up and monitoring wood-working crafts and projects for the clients. He retired from ARC in 2004.
He was a member of the Mason Jar Hunting Club, and a former long-time member of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department.
Throughout his life, he was an ardent hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed golfing especially at Brantingham. He excelled at many things including his barbecuing talents and his exceptional wood-working skills. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and just “doing stuff” with his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Eleanor, of 56 years, are his three children and their spouses, Rick L. and Renita Bush, of Albany, NY, Terri A. and Jeff McVoy, of Croghan, and Michael S. and Lisa Bush, of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Hannah and Emmitt Bush, Olivia and Brett McVoy, and Justin and Jordan Bush; his brother, Francis Bush, of Denmark, NY; his sister, Eleanor Kirch, of Watertown, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Louise Hooley.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial with military honors will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. All are invited to attend a funeral luncheon at St. Stephen’s following his funeral Mass.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter, 7688 Forrest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
