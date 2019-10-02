Bernard L. Grooms of Watertown NY passed away at the age of 78 on Monday September 30th, 2019 at the Jefferson County Hospice Home. Barney was born July 24th, 1941 in North Tonawanda, NY to Joseph and Jane Grooms.
After high school Barney volunteered with Rescue Company No. 5 of North Tonawanda, NY. He was introduced by his sisters to his future wife Elizabeth (Betty) to whom he remained happily married for 47 years until her passing. Barney served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. During his enlistment he earned numerous awards, medals, ribbons, and commendations before retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (SSMGT).
Upon choosing Watertown to reside, Barney started a second career as an Office Equipment Technician with Kex Copysource. He was a dedicated employee for 23 years before fully retiring. This then allowed him to to spend extended time with family and friends at his farmhouse on White Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Barney leaves behind his children Lisa of Watertown, NY, Kimberly of Adams Center, NY, and Casey of Concord, CA. Grandchildren Jared, Justin, Jamee, Joshua, and Kady, and Great Grandchildren Rossi, Brenley, and Sophia. Barney is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jane, his two sisters Margaret (Margie) and Jane (Janie) and his sons-in-law James and Scott.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM this Saturday, October 5th at the American Legion Post 673 in Black River.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
