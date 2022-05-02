Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernard “Marshall” Smith

  • 0
Bernard “Marshall” Smith

NORWOOD—Graveside services for Bernard “Marshall” Smith, 95, will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10 am in Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Rev. Judith Van Kennen presiding. Mr. Smith passed away on February 23, 2022. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Bernard “Marshall “ Smith.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.