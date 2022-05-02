NORWOOD—Graveside services for Bernard “Marshall” Smith, 95, will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10 am in Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Rev. Judith Van Kennen presiding. Mr. Smith passed away on February 23, 2022. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Bernard “Marshall “ Smith.
