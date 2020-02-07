Bernard Murray passed away Feb 3, 2020 at his home in Waterford, CT. He was born April 22, 1935 in Antwerp, NY to John and Angeline Murray.
He graduated from high school in Watertown, NY in January of 1953. Soon after graduation he joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged in February 1957.
On February 15, 1958 he married Patricia Haley in All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont, NY.
Bernie attended Hudson Valley Community College, graduating in August 1960 with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Technology. He was employed by the FAA on Nantucket, MA from April 1961 – May 1963 and in Nashua, NH from May 1963 – June 1967. In June of 1967 he transferred to the Naval Underwater Systems Center in New London, CT where he worked
until he retired in August of 1995. Upon retirement he was presented with the Sail Award.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughter, Maureen Godin, son Raymond Murray and wife Karen Murray; his three grandchildren, Jason Godin, Danielle Lucas and husband Jason Lucas and Peter Godin; and his two great grandchildren, Rylan Lucas and Kennedy Godin. All reside in CT. He is also survived by one brother, Dennis Murray of Watertown, NY.
Bernie was predeceased by 6 brothers, James, Patrick, Raymond, Delbert, Jules, Michael and 2
sisters, Mary Katherine Williams and Betty Hyde.
Bernie loved his family and often commented about how lucky he was to have them all.
In addition to spending time with his family he enjoyed biking and kayaking. His greatest passion was running which he often did with his son, Raymond and his granddaughter, Danielle. Bernie completed over 30 marathons, including 5 Boston Marathons and ran Mt Washington 6 times. He ran many shorter races and competed in numerous triathlons.
Services will be at the convenience of the family with Burial in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery, Chaumont, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of SE CT, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.