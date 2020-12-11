Helena: Bernard T. Lantry, age 80, passed away on Thursday evening, December 9, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls with Garry B. Giroux officiating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s in Brasher. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be contact tracing will be observed.
Bernard was born on July 5, 1940 in Potsdam the son of the late Harry and Grace (Sullivan) Lantry. He was a 1958 graduate of St. Lawrence Central in Brasher. For a short time he worked construction as a carpenter in Syracuse, and later came back to help run the family dairy farm in Helena which he later owned and operated, retiring in 1999. In his younger years, Bernard enjoyed racing cars and “Throw hands”. He enjoyed visiting with other farmers and going to cattle auctions, and enjoyed attending the New York State Fair each summer. Bernard liked to spend time with good company, eat out at restaurants and watch wrestling on TV.
He is survived by his siblings; Mary Theresa Hammill of Rooseveltown, NY; Colleen and David Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL; Paula and Al Sawyer of New Port Ritchie, FL; Patricia O’Reilly of Rochester, NY: Dennis and Tracy Lantry of Massena. Three sister in-laws, Patricia Lantry of Syracuse, NY; Mary Lantry of Ontario, NY; Jane Lantry of Brasher Falls, NY; a special friend Cecelia Montour and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Bernard was predeceased by six siblings; John, Robert, Billy, Chuck, Lucille and Margaret Lantry.
In lieu of flowers the family, memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter; 441 W Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.