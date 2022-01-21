OGDENSBURG – Services for Bernard T. “Tom” Wilkins, 71, a resident of Proctor Ave, Ogdensburg, will be held privately for his family. Bernard died at his home on January 18, 2022. Bernard is survived by his brother, William and his wife Doreen Wilkins, Childwold and his two nieces. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Cynthia Cohen. Born in Tupper Lake, NY on February 12, 1950 to the late Bernard G. and Clair Liady Wilkins, Bernard graduated from Tupper Lake High School. A marriage to Judy Wingate later ended in divorce. He worked for many years in Ogdensburg with the Department of Corrections. In his free time, Bernard enjoyed outdoors activities, especially hunting and fishing. Memorial donations in Bernard’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Bernard T. Wilkins.
Bernard T. “Tom” Wilkins
February 12, 1950 - January 18, 2022
