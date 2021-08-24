Bernice Anna Petzoldt was born on April 26, 1927 to John and Olive Hinks in Powers Court, Quebec, Canada. Bernice Anna Hinks was married to Stanley Edward Petzoldt on March 17, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio. They were blessed with two sons. Bernice accepted Christ as her Savior as a young adult. She was active in the Calvary Assembly of God church in Carthage, NY. She spent her life sharing God’s love with friends and family and was loved by all who knew her.
Bernice Anna Petzoldt went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Petzoldt and son, Mark Stanley Petzoldt.
She is survived by her son, Martin Arthur Petzoldt and his wife, Carol; Former daughter-in-law, Holly Petzoldt; Daugher-in-law, Donna Petzoldt; Grandchildren, Jamie Jenkins and her husband, Michael, Steven Petzoldt, Jennifer Petzoldt, Jonathan Petzoldt and his wife, Ashley; Great grandchildren, Katie Jenkins, Rebekah Jenkins, Lacey Petzoldt.
A memorial service will be held on August 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage, NY.
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service in Asheboro, NC.
