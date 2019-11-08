CARTHAGE - Bernice R. Miles, 99, of Pennock St., passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 under the care of Linda Thomas and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Bernice was born on March 4, 1920 in Syracuse, NY, a daughter to the late Anthony and Catherine (Golda) Gondek. She graduated high school and went to work various jobs. Predominately the owner and operator of the Herrings Inn, which she bought with her husband in 1956.
On October 8, 1937, Bernice married Alfred “Frenchie” Miles. They were married 62 years before his passing on December 31, 1999.
Bernice loved to crochet, play cards, gamble and cook for her family. She and Alfred were avid fishermen. They loved to go fishing in Canada and Fort Covington with the family.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Jo) Miles, Emmett, Idaho; John (Nancy) Miles, Rome, NY; Judy (Leo) Rutledge, Watertown, NY; Tim (Tammy) Miles, Berwick, PA;
Bernice is predeceased by her siblings, Emelia Thomas, John Gondek, Frank Gondek, Bennie Gondek, Peter Gondek.
Per Bernice’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Memorial donations may be made out to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
