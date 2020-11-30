SOUTH COLTON—A Memorial Mass for 86 year old Bernice S. Campbell, a resident of the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton and a lifelong resident of South Colton, will be held in the springtime at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the family home. Private graveside services will be held in the Stark Cemetery, South Colton, due to the current restrictions and health concerns. Mrs. Campbell passed away early Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side.
Bernice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Floyd “Sonny” Campbell, South Colton; a son, Timothy Campbell and his companion Carrie White, Saranac Lake; a daughter, Sue Campbell, Rochester; two brothers, Frank and Nancy Shea, South Colton; Richard and Anne Shea, Colton; sister in-law, Bev Campbell, Norwood; sister in-law and brother in-law Bernice and George Robert, Colton; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends including Peg Garland from Rochester. Bernice was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Dennis Shea.
Born in South Colton, NY on February 7, 1934 to the late James and Inez Gilmore Shea, Bernice graduated from Colton-Pierrepont School and attended business school in Syracuse, NY. She married Floyd “Sonny” Campbell on September 20, 1958. Bernice started working at the NY Telephone Company in Potsdam as a switchboard operator and continued in that position for a few years and then decided to stay at home and raise her two children. She later started working at the Colton-Pierrepont Central School and retired in 1989 after over 20 years of service as secretary to several principals. In her spare time, Bernice loved to shop, enjoyed reading-especially cookbooks and trying the recipes out and spending time with her family and friends. Bernice also enjoyed the company she found with the Red Hatters and the many friends her and Sonny made spending 25 years in Myrtle Beach during the winter. Memorial donations in Bernice’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad or Fire Department and memories and condolences maybe shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Bernice S. Campbell.
