Saratoga Springs, NY – Bertha Svatek, also known as Betty, Mom, or Grandma, passedaway as she lived, with grace, dignity, and peace on February 2, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.%Betty was born July 23, 1923 to Frank and Bertha Bruna in New York City, NY, the youngest of three children, she graduated from Bryant High School in Queens, NY. She married Charles R. Svatek on June 4, 1944 and together they raised a happy family of 5children.She was the heart and soul of her family, giving everyone a secure and safe foundation upon which to build a life. Together with her husband, Betty made sure her children were college educated, and free to choose their own path in the world, all the while supporting them with unconditional love. As a resident of Smithtown, NY for over 70 years, and active in St Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown, Betty was an island of calm in fast changing world. Like the flower gardens she nourished, her life made the world a more beautiful place. Always gentle and loving, Betty opened her heart and her arms to the many generations of her family who will miss her greatly.She was pre-deceased by her parents, 2 older brothers, and her eldest daughter Kathryn.%She is survived by her husband, Charles of Saratoga Springs, NY, and children: Andrew (Susan) Svatek of Palm Coast, FL; John (Diane) Svatek of Schaghticoke, NY; Elin (Geoff) Coleman of Potsdam, NY; Thomas (Alyson) Svatek of St, James, NY. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildrenA memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Smithtown, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.