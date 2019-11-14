Bessie J. Champion, 91, Watertown, widow of William “Billy” Champion, passed away Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Among her survivors are her daughters, Patty and Janet Mann and Christine Crandall. A complete obituary will follow. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
