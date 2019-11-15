The funeral service for Bessie J. Champion will be 11:00am Tuesday, November 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the funeral home from 3:00pm – 5:00pm & 7:00pm – 9:00pm Monday, November 18th.
Bessie passed away Thursday, November 14th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 91 years old.
Born in Lowville March 16, 1928, Bessie was a daughter to Melvin and Mary (Cody) Farney. She was educated locally. Bessie was a communicant of Holy Family Church and enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Mann of Watertown, Christine (Kenneth) Crandall of Felts Mills, Janet Mann of Watertown; as well as several nieces & nephews. Bessie is also survived by her poodle “Brittany”.
Bessie is predeceased by her husbands, William C. Mann, William “Billy” Champion; a son, Louie Mann; 4 brothers, David VanBrocklin, Gary VanBrocklin, Richard Farney, Charlie Farney; and 1 sister, Frances Britton.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
