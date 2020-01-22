Bessie W. Bennett - 87 - Watertown, NY Born June 29, 1932. Our loving mother and grandmother passed away January 20, 2020, with all her family by her side. Bessie was married to Leo R. Bennett for 70 years. Her children, John and Mary Bennett, Cindy and Greg Steiner, Kathy and Kevin Robinson, Judy Bennett, Donna and Howard Knowlton, Danny Bennett and Chris Kohl-Keller, Brian Bennett (deceased), Mandy Robinson and Angie Rich, Chris and Alexa Bennett all welcome you to celebrate her life on Saturday, January 25, 2020. For a full obituary and service details visit www.dlcalarco.com.
