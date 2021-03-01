Lyons Falls – Beth Ann Gydesen, 61, passed away on February 21, 2021 at SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse after a brief illness.
She was born in Constableville on August 3, 1959 a daughter of Robert and Janet Blankman Gydesen. Beth grew up in Lyons Falls and graduated from South Lewis High School in the Class of 1977.She made her home with her parents and attended day hab at the ARC in Turin for her adult life. She loved the company of other people, taking a ride in the car, and especially loved the family camp at Brantingham Lake, where she would celebrate her birthday every year. Beth also loved her cat, Muffin. Above all Beth loved her family more than anything and she will be forever in their hearts.
Surviving are her mother, Janet; one brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Susan Gydesen, Croghan and two nieces, Emily (Robert) Brown and Lydia (Anthony) Diaz. She was predeceased by her father in 2008.
Services will be held privately by the family at a later date. There are no calling hours. Contributions in her name may be made to, Forest Presbyterian Church, ARC of Oneida Lewis Chapter, 6138 West Main Street, Turin 13473 or Lyons Falls Fire Department. For an online message of sympathy please go to millsfuneralhomes.com.
