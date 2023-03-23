On February 10, 2023 the world lost a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother when Beth Peterson passed away at 92 years old. She lived a wonderful long life enjoying the outdoors, traveling the US, playing tennis, gardening and most importantly to her, sharing special time with her close family and friends. Beth was the mother of five who always provided unconditional love and support for her family. She spent her entire life dedicated to caring for her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She was kind to everyone and will be remembered fondly by all.
Beth is survived and will be deeply missed by her four loving children, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren; daughter Susan Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO and grandson Kevin Peterson of Arcadia, FL; son Samuel Peterson of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter Janet and Per Lundstam and grandson Odin of Park City, UT; and daughter Margie and Chris Sherer and grandchildren Emmitt and Malia of Colorado Springs, CO.
Beth was predeceased by her husband of 63 years and soulmate Cal Peterson, and her beloved daughter Laurie Peterson. There will be no calling hours or funeral. Beth will rest in peace in the family plot next to Cal and Laurie at Evergreen Cemetery in Canton, NY.
Your Hug Meant the World, Nobody else held me so tight, Or made me feel so right, No one’s eyes shined so bright with love, As my mom, who is now high above. - Tamsen Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.