Graveside Service for Bethany A. Barr, age 31 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am August 10, 2019 at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Rev. Ed LaCombe officiating. Bethany passed away on March 9, 2019.
Surviving are her parents Jodi & Thomas Regan of Ogdensburg; her father William Barr II; daughter Payton Rishe & her father Andrew of Ogdensburg; brother Zachary (Felicia) Barr of Ogdensburg; maternal grandparents David & Jean Thornhill of Heuvelton; paternal grandfather William Barr of Ogdensburg; paternal grandmother Beverly Ryan of Florida; step-brother Travis Regan & his wife Shawna of Spokane WA, step-sisters Kara Adner & her husband Kevin of Ogdensburg and Jill Thurston of Syracuse; aunt Brenda Cole of Heuvelton; uncles Robert Barr & his wife Donna of Ohio and Andy Thornhill & his wife Vicki of Heuvelton along with several nephews & cousins.
