Bethel “Betty” Kimball, 80, of Oswego passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Sandy Creek on May 30, 1939, daughter of H. Lee and Eliza (Stewart) Weaver. On June 14, 1959 she married John C. Kimball. He passed away February 4, 2005.
Betty was a home-maker and stay at home Mom who lived most of her life in Sandy Creek. Betty’s life revolved around her family and anything that was in her power to give to them she did. She was the sweetest lady in the world and her smiling face made an impression on everyone she met. Betty enjoyed playing games and connecting with family and friends on her computer.
Betty is survived by her sons Tim (Jessica), Sandy Creek; Terry (Angie), Redfield; Kerry (Susie), Pulaski; a sister Marjorie Bailey; seven beloved grandchildren; her companion Donald “Sonny” Britton and several brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband Betty was pre-deceased by three brothers – Malcolm, Robert and Donald Weaver; five sisters – Vivian Chatterton, Madeline Ridgeway, Helen Adams, Evelyn Morton and Connie Rogala as well as many brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at St. Francis Commons, where Betty had resided since 2015, for their wonderful care. Betty loved living with you.
Calling hours will be held at Summerville Funeral Home (1997 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek) on Monday January 6th from 11 am to 1 pm with the funeral service immediately following at Summerville’s with Reverend Brian Snyder presiding. Spring burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Commons (12 Burkle St., Oswego 13126) c/o the Resident Council Fund.
