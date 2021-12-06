Betsy B. Murphy, 78 formerly of Centennial Apartments passed away Friday, December 3rd at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since 2017.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 12th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:00. Private burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
She was born Betsy Gay Bonnett on October 6, 1943 in Watertown to Norris A. and Catherine Wight Bonnett. She graduated from Henderson Central School in 1963.
Betsy married Robert E. Murphy on July 5, 1977 in Pamelia. The couple lived in Lacona before moving to West Street in Watertown.
Betsy worked several different jobs until her husband became ill. Bob died January 1, 1987.
She volunteered with Watertown Little League and was honored with a dedicated service award in 1993. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit -61 from 2003-2013. She was also a dedicated blood donor and volunteer for the American Red Cross having donated 9 gallons of blood.
After selling her home in 2003 she lived at Leray Street Apartments and moved to Springbrook Apartments, Pulaski in 2009 to be closer to her family.
Surviving is her sister, Sally (John) Munson, Lacona; 2 nieces Tammy (Lynn) Miller, Sandy Creek; Jennifer Mooney, Lacona; her nephew Todd (Sarah) Munson, Camillus; several grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and stepfather Orrin W. Heath.
She enjoyed country music, NY Yankees baseball, knitting, reading, cats and the color purple.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Friends of the Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Rd., Richland, NY 13144.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
