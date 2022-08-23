Massena, NY. Betsy G. (Besio) Neault age 97, passed away peacefully Saturday August 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.
Born in Massena, NY she was the daughter of the late Michael and Emma (Eurto) Besio. After graduating from Massena Central School, she married Joseph A. Neault, Sr. on September 7, 1946 and they were married for 55 years until Josephs passing on May 6, 2001.
Betsy was the last survivor of the Besio family of 14. Betsy is survived by one daughter Janice Carroll of Massena and one son Joseph and Sharon Neault Jr. of Brasher Falls. She is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Betsy was an accomplished seamstress and made many dresses and outfits for her daughter, daughter-in-law and her granddaughters. She loved spending time at her camp in Pulaski (Little America) and boat rides on the St. Lawrence. Betsy loved attending church and having dinner with her sister-in-law, Mary Besio and Father Mike at the Via Main following Saturday Mass.
Friends and relatives are invited and may call on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Phillips Memorial Home from 10-11:30am, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church at 12pm. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Donations may be made in her name to The Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund and Hospice of St. Lawrence County.
Friends and family are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
