Gouverneur - Bette M. Tyler, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Maplewood Health Care in Canton.
Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Bette was born in Gouverneur on August 28, 1924, the daughter of Thomas and Bertha (Adams) Black.
She married Merrill Tyler on September 5, 1942 in Gouverneur.
The couple enjoyed spending summers at their cottage on Sylvia Lake, and Bette also enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bette is survived by her son James and Charlene Tyler, her daughter-in-law Roxanne Tyler, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Merrill, a son Thomas Tyler, and a daughter Kathryn Jackson.
