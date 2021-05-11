A graveside service for Betty A. (Snyder) Marra, 93, formerly of Watertown, who died February 26, 2019, will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, at noon in Glenwood Cemetery. Born in Watertown, NY, she was the wife of the late Joseph A. Marra, and the daughter of the late Philo and Helen (Miner) Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her twin sisters, Dorothy Cobb and Doris Lowe. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Watertown, NY. Betty was a very social person who loved to play cards and bake. She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Marra and his wife Lisa M. of Arden, NC; and among her many nieces and nephews, a niece Tina Fluno, Watertown, NY. Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601. Local arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. To place a condolence online, please visit www.dlcalarco.com
