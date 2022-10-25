Betty E. Edwards, 85, a lifelong resident of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022. Betty was born in Potsdam, NY on January 22, 1937 to Raymond & Maude (Couglar) Charleston. A marriage to James R. Sherman ended in divorce. She late married Hollis D. Edwards who passed away on December 21, 2013.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Kathy (George) Bush of Potsdam and Susan (Larry) MacArthur of Baldwinsville; step son Thomas Thomas (Betsy) Edwards, Newfield, step daughter Lisa Miller, Trumansburg; brothers, Francis (Donna) Charleson of Missouri, Ronald Charleson (Lorie) of Hopkinton, Ernest Charleson of Potsdam, Lyle Charleson (Joanne) of Pierrepont; granddaughter’s Melissa Atkinson of Potsdam, Kaitlyn (Andrew) VanRiper of Camillus, Bailey MacArthur of Endwell, Madison MacArthur of Baldwinsville, NY, grandson, Calvin (Ashton) Farmer of Maryland; great grandchildren, Makaela Farmer, Charles Atkinson, Jr., Noah Farmer & Scout Farmer; step grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Raymond & Maude Couglar, husband Hollis Edwards, sister Emilie Shattuck, brothers, Robert, Raymond, Peter and Donald.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Center of St. Camillus for her care during her final months of life.
Donations can be made in her name to West Stockholm United Methodist Church, 36 Route 57, West Stockholm, NY 13696 or the Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Road, Syracuse, NY 13219 or online at st-camillus.org.
To share a memory of Betty with the family, please visit: www.newcomersyracuse.com
