Betty G. Lundgren, age 98, resident of DeWitt formerly of Pulaski, passed away Thursday at her home. She resided in Pulaski for 52 years, moving to DeWitt in 2000. Betty was born January 15, 1922 in Watertown, NY the daughter of Eldridge and Erma Randall Groves. She graduated from Mannsville Manor Central School in 1939 and continued her education at business school in Watertown. Betty was married to Ralph V. Lundgren on June 19, 1948 and he passed away September 25, 2012. She was employed by Pulaski Central School as the Business Agent for 26 years, retiring in 1993. She had previously been employed by Mexico Car Co. and Pulaski Sales and Service in Pulaski. Betty was a member of the Pulaski Park United Methodist Church, Girl Scout Troop leader, Pulaski Service Club, OES Chapter -157 Eastern Star, Bridge Club, Tuesday Study Club, and she was a member of the Republican Committee.
Surviving are four daughters, Barbara Conklin (Ken Hoelperl) of Rochester, Sally (Gary) Pickard of Syracuse, Lynne (Mark) Rickabaugh of Boston, Nancy (Scott) Brosch of Sandy Creek, son in-law, George Chapman of Syracuse, one brother, Bill (Fran) Groves of Jamesville, eight grandchildren, Lauren (Paul) Noonan, Lindsey (Brian) Cash, Stephanie (Troy) Moore, Katie Chapman, Mark Rickabaugh, Samuel Rickabaugh, Michael (Jessica) Brosch and Jessica (Cody) Gregory, and nine great-grandchildren, Chloe, Poppy, Henry, Quinn, Rowan, Emilia, Ava, Kynlee and Levi and several nieces and cousins. Betty was predeceased by her brother and sister in-law, Alan and Shirleen Groves.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, January 31st at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. immediately following the calling hours with spring burial in Pulaski Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Park United Methodist Church, 2 Hubble Street, Pulaski, NY 13142 or the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
