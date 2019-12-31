DEGRASSE- Betty I. Burns, age 76, of DeGrasse, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born on April 28, 1943 in DeGrasse, NY to the late Lawrence and Hazel (Thomas) Meilleur. She attended school in DeGrasse and then went on to attend at Knox Memorial Central School in Russell. She married Kenneth Burns on October 3, 1959 at the Russell United Methodist Church.
Betty spent most of her adulthood as a homemaker, raising her five children. Once the children were out of school she worked for seven years at the Canton College Book Store. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking for her family, doing crossword puzzles and she used to enjoy tending to her flowers.
Surviving is her husband Kenneth; a son, Kenneth and Pam Burns of Gouverneur; four daughters, Brenda and Kevin Klock of DeGrasse, Katherine Burns of Mexico, NY, Sherri and Dan Facey of Palmira, NY and Karen and Eric Dandrow of DeGrasse; twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Meilleur and Bruce Tebo and three sisters, Jennifer Meilleur, Sue Fisher and Tammy Tebo.
Betty is predeceased by two brothers, Lemond and Maynard “Satch” Meilleur and a sister Bertha Ordway.
There will be no public service for Betty at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to DeGrasse United Methodist Church.
