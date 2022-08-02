NORFOLK—Services for Betty J. Bombard, 90, a resident of 17 Crabb Street, Norfolk, will be held privately for her family. Burial will be held in Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk, with her parents. Betty passed away on July 28, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. Betty is survived by a nephew, Lloyd Shanty Jr., Tennessee as well as several close friends and was pre-deceased by her late husband, Wendell Bombard, her parents, a brother, Lloyd Shanty and her longtime companion, Leland “Lee” Emlaw. Born in Norfolk on June 28, 1932 to the late Hollis R. and Helen B. Martin Shanty, she graduated from Norfolk High and worked many years as the secretary and office manager for the Potsdam radio station, WPDM. In her free time, Betty enjoyed reading, watching t.v. and visiting with her family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty J. Bombard.
Betty J. Bombard
June 28, 1932 - July 28, 2022
