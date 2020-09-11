Massena: Betty J. Deleel, age 84, passed away on September 9, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Friends and family may be received on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Massena, NY. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Betty was born on April 9, 1936, in Massena, the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Empey) Kellison. She was a graduate of Massena High School. Betty married Donald Deleel on January 2, 1954 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. She stayed at home to raise their children while they were little. Later she worked at P & C as a cashier, retiring after several years. Betty was an avid garage saler and couponer. She would do word search puzzles for hours on end. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays when the entire family was together.
She is survived by her loving husband Donald of 66 years and a daughter, Julie and husband Charles Cruickshank of Massena; two grandchildren, Desiree and husband Jarred Dailey of Norfolk, Michael Gladding of Massena; a step-grandson, Robert Howie and a nephew, Clement LaShomb. She was predeceased by two daughters, Debbi Deleel Howie and Cynthia Deleel; a sister, Patricia LaShomb; two brothers, Carl and Leon Kellison and a step-granddaughter, Christine Reif.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
