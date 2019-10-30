Betty J. Knowlton, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, October 29th at Samaritan Summit Village. She was 86 years old. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Friday, November 1st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, with entombment to follow in Glenwood Mausoleum. A calling hour will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Betty J. Knowlton
