MASSENA – Betty J. Tupper, 80, a longtime resident of Old River Road, passed away early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where she had been a resident since 2013.
Betty was born September 12, 1939 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Florence G. (Lloyd) Tupper. She was a 1957 graduate of Massena High School and took some courses at Canton ATC.
At the age of 18, Betty went to work at the Bordon Insurance Company, where she remained until her retirement at age 62. Sha also cared for her father for many years. She was a communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church and truly loved her flower gardens and spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her brother, Gordon Tupper and his wife, Harriett of Philadelphia, New York and Florida; many nieces and nephews including her caregivers, Joann Andress of Massena; Larry Martin of Massena; Perry Martin of Mexico, New York; and Michael Martin of Virginia; and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Lorena Roberts Boyce, Luella T. Vallance, Eva Jessmer, Defoyd, Beatrice Martin; and Arthur “Jackie” Tupper.
Friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Sonya Boyce, officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
