Betty Jane Ashlaw, 92, a longtime resident of Long Falls Apartments, Carthage, died Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at the Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Castleton, NY.
Betty was born on February 21, 1928 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Edwin and Merle (Lake) Clement. She was a 1936 graduate of Natural Bridge High School. A marriage to Vaughn F. Ashlaw ended in divorce. The family lived at Munns Corners for many years and she was a former member of the Union Church in Deferiet. Betty worked for the Canteen Corporation, Carthage for many years and was part of the Green Thumb program at the Highrise, preparing food for “Meals on Wheels”.
Betty will be missed by her family and she was the best Mom a daughter could ever have.
She is survived by her two daughters, Roxanne O’Connor of Carthage and Kimberly Rafferty of Troy, NY, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Two sisters; Lula Lozo and Madeline Homan are predeceased along with two sisters, Leona and Gladys who died in infancy.
Due to the current conditions, funeral arrangements will be handled privately by the family. There will be no calling hours. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage is assisting the family.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.