Betty Jane Bjork, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in New York City. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Betty is survived by a son, Raymond Bjork, Jr.; six grandchildren, Isaac Bjork, Colby Bjork, Raymond Bjork, III, Kaylee Bedford, Madison Vesel and Hayley Vesel; two sisters, Linda Measheaw and Kimberly Gilbert; a brother, Frederick Ellard; special nephews, Robert E. Ellard, Jr. and Michael Smaciak and a niece, Michelle Parmeter and several cousins. She is predeceased by her siblings, Robert E. Ellard, Sr., Mary Lou O’Shea and Elaine Smaciak.
Betty was born on May 9, 1949, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Edward John and Frances M. (Clark) Ellard. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1967. Betty married Raymond Bjork on April 29, 1968, in Ogdensburg. He predeceased her on April 3, 1981. Betty was first employed as a nurse’s aide and later became a dietary aide at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for twenty two years. She retired in 2012.
Betty loved to play Bingo and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Ogdensburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
